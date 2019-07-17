LivingJuly 17, 2019 Valdosta Today looking for Freelance Writers Share with friends Valdostatoday.com is looking freelance writers. If interested, please e-mail editor R. Postell at rpostell@blackcrow.fm. TAGS: For HireFreelance Writingjobsvaldostatoday.com Related posts Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest…Turner Center, PAAC, Haythorn to…Legendary Band The River Flows…La Fiesta Returns to Wild…Turner Center Hosts Art History…Russ Nagel: America’s Funniest BikerJanie’s House: It Started with…UPDATE: “Faith at the Fountain”…Sizzling Summer Sessions of ArtHow a Few Good Habits…