//Valdosta State Happenings

VALDOSTA – Many express keen interests in the events going down throughout VSU Campus. Below is a composite list of some of the major things happening this upcoming August.

Tuesday, August 6th

• National Night Out, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to prevent crime. It’s a community-wide, family friendly event focused on making Valdosta and Lowndes County a safer, more caring place to live.

Tuesday, August 13th

• Continuing Education Open House, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This event is an opportunity for Continuing Education to show how it is growing and how it is working to enhance the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs.

Thursday, August 15th

• Move-In Day for First-Year Students, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, August 16th

• New Student Convocation, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday, August 17th

• Hip Hop Legends / VSU Day at Wild Adventures

Monday, August 19th

• Barrow Hall Ribbon Cutting, 9 a.m.

Barrow Hall is home to VSU’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 172. VSU is home to one of only three Air Force ROTC programs in Georgia. This is a good opportunity to see the renovated facility and learn more about what makes our program special.

• First Class Day, 8 a.m. until

Thursday, August 29th

• The Happening, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Happening is an opportunity for students to have fun in the South Georgia outdoors while learning more about what the university and the surrounding community have to offer them. The Happening is also an opportunity for on-campus organizations, programs, offices, and departments and off-campus businesses, religious organizations, nonprofits, and civic groups to introduce and market themselves to thousands of students, face to face, at one time, in one location.