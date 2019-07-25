//Valdosta Police Hold Open Testing Session, Aug 17

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an open testing session for anyone interested in becoming a police officer with their agency. If you meet the requirements below, bring your identification and $15 cash (for scoring fee) to the City Hall Annex Building, located at 300 N. Lee Street, Valdosta, Ga., on August 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. This test will be for the Police Academy starting January 2, 2020.

Minimum Requirements

• At least 21 years of age

• A United States Citizen

• No felony convictions according to O.C.G.A. 35-8-8

• No family violence related convictions according to O.C.G.A. 19-13-1

• At least a minimum of a High School Diploma or GED

• A valid Driver’s License

Hiring Process

Applicants who pass the initial test are then required to complete a detailed supplemental application and take a standardized test for entrance to the Police Academy. The next stage in seeking employment is an interview with the Chief of Police or designee. Applicants who have a favorable interview are then scheduled for a polygraph exam, followed by a physical agility test, and a conditional job offer. An offer of employment is proceeded by a psychological test, final interview with the Chief of Police or designee, physical exam, drug screen, and final employment offer by the Human Resource Director and City Manager.

Accepted applicants will be required to enter into a training agreement. Georgia POST Certified Law Enforcement Officers are encouraged to apply.

Career Opportunities within the Department

• Patrol

• Traffic Unit

• Power Squad

• K9

• Tactical Operations Unit (TOU)

• Detective (Person’s Crime Unit, Burglary Unit, Property Crimes Unit, Narcotics)

• Crime Scene Technician (CST)

• School Resource Officer (SRO)

• Hostage Negotiation Unit

• Field Training Officer (FTO)

• Promotional opportunities (ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Commander)

If anyone has questions, please contact If anyone has questions, please contact Lieutenant Scottie Johns (229)-293-3107 sjohns@valdostacity.com.