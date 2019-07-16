//Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest Winners

Share with friends











Valdosta Mayor John Gayle and Coleman Talley representative Russ Henry announced the winners of the 11th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest at an Awards Reception at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, on Monday, July 15.

For the past month, citizens have voted for their favorite contest photos, which are currently on display in the Art Center’s Tillman Gallery.

This year’s winners are:

First Place: Nicholai Courtenay, Swamp Thing



Second Place: Blake Allison, Fire in the Hole



Third Place: Tawanna Southall, Cali Marie

Honorable Mentions:

Nicholai Courtenay, City Nights

Sophia Coronado, Fountain on Bennie

Keir Smith, Perspective of Beauty

Javon Longieliere, Cheryl Road

Kaitlyn Davis, Bella the Bird Dog



Youth Winner: Stella Cofield, Country Canopy

Honorable Mentions: Kingston Courtenay, Duck Tales



A $300 cash prize was awarded for first place, $200 cash prize for second place, and a $100 cash prize for third place from among the adult-submitted entries. Five honorable mentions were also selected.

The public also voted on the first-place youth photo (ages 16 and under) and one honorable mention. The youth first-place winner received a $100 cash award.

The photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 24, at which time they will become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December 2019 in various community locations. Photo contest participants may pick up their works from the Turner Center on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and July 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The partnership between the City of Valdosta and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, co-organizers of the Photo Contest, recognizes the importance of the arts as a quality of life, civic engagement and economic development tool in the community.

Dates for the 2020 Photo Contest: