//Turner Center Classes and Event Schedule

VALDOSTA – The following is a list of classes and events at the Turner Center for the Arts:

July 2019

July 3 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

July 4 Turner Center CLOSED for Holiday

July 6 Snake Nation Writer’s Workshop (2-4 p.m.)

July 8 First Day of Week 5: Summer Classes (ages 5-12)

July 9 First Day of Photography/Editing (8 week session) (6-8 p.m.)

July 10 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

July 11 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

July 13 Snake Nation Writer’s Workshop (2-4 p.m.)

July 15 First Day of Week 6: Summer Classes (ages 5-12)

July 15 City of Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest Awards Reception (5-7 p.m.)

July 17 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

July 18 Public Art Advisory Committee Meeting- Open to the Public (11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.)

July 18 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

July 18 The Painted Canvas Series (6-8 p.m.)

July 19 Sashiko Hand-Stitching Workshop with Aaron Sanders Head (1-5 p.m.)

July 20 Shibori Indigo Dyeing Workshop with Aaron Sanders Head (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

July 20 Snake Nation Writer’s Workshop (2-4 p.m.)

July 22 Art History Class with Connie Wells (10 a.m.- 1 p.m.)

July 24 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

July 25 Public Art Project @ Freedom Park (8:30-Noon)

July 25 Public Art Project @ Freedom Park (6-9 p.m.)

July 25 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

July 26 Public Art Project @ Freedom Park (8:30-Noon)

July 26 Public Art Project @ Freedom Park (6-9 p.m.)

July 27 Public Art Project @ Freedom Park (8:30-Noon)

July 27 Artistic Expressions: Saturday Kids Art classes (10 a.m.- Noon & 1-3 p.m.)

July 29 FREE Gallery Opening Reception: Withlacoochee Quilters Guild/ Buddy LaHood solo exhibition (5-7 p.m.)

July 31 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

August 2019

August 1 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

August 3 Snake Nation Writer’s Workshop (2-4 p.m.)

August 7 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

August 8 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

August 10 American Soundtrack VII (Rainwater Conference Center) (6:30 p.m.)

August 14 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

August 15 Public Art Advisory Committee Meeting- Open to the Public (11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.)

August 15 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

August 17 Snake Nation Writer’s Workshop (2-4 p.m.)

August 21 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

August 22 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

August 24 Artistic Expressions: Saturday Kids Art classes (10 a.m.- Noon & 1-3 p.m.)

August 24 Snake Nation Writer’s Workshop (2-4 p.m.)

August 28 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

August 29 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

August 31 Snake Nation Writer’s Workshop (2-4 p.m.)

September 2019

September 2 Turner Center CLOSED for Holiday

September 4 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

September 5 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

September 7 Kids Pottery (10 a.m.- Noon)

September 7 Snake Nation Writer’s Workshop (2-4 p.m.)

September 11 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

September 12 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

September 14 Adult Pottery (10 a.m.- 1 p.m.)

September 14 Snake Nation Writer’s Workshop (2-4 p.m.)

September 16 FREE Gallery Opening Reception (5-7 p.m.)

September 18 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

September 19 Public Art Advisory Committee Meeting- Open to the Public (11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.)

September 19 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

September 21 Snake Nation Writer’s Workshop (2-4 p.m.)

September 23 2019-20 Presenter Series Show #1: Public Announcement Coming Soon! (Mathis Auditorium) (7:30 p.m.)

September 25 FREE Yoga (6 p.m.)

September 26 Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons (5-6 p.m.)

September 27 Snake Nation Literacy Festival (3-8 p.m.)

September 28 Artistic Expressions: Saturday Kids Art classes (10 a.m.- Noon & 1-3 p.m.)

September 28 Snake Nation Literacy Festival (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.)

More information including costs and registrations can be found at turnercenter.org or by calling 229-247-2787.