//Turner Center Announces 2019-2020 Broadway Shows

VALDOSTA – Presenter Series Co-Chair Nancy DeRuyter Warren (center) and Co-Chair Tina Folsom (right) reveal the Broadway shows included in the 2019-2020 Presenter Series season to Valdosta Daily Times Executive Editor Dean Poling. The announcement, written by Poling, will appear in the Sunday, July 28 issue of the Valdosta Daily Times. Season tickets sales will begin on Monday, July 29 with a blockbuster “buy two, get one free” special that will run through Aug. 31. For more information, visit turnercenter.org or call 229-247-2787.