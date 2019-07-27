//Thunder Over South Georgia Coming in November

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO, Ga – Thunder Over South Georgia Community Appreciation Open House, November 2 and 3, 2019. This event is free and open to the public and features acts such as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue, and a Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) Demonstration.

The last airshow that Moody hosted was in 2017 and approximately 40,000 were in attendance. As more information becomes available it will be posted to Moody’s official website at www.moody.af.mil/air-show and to our event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MoodyTOSGA.

More details regarding media that are interested in covering the event will be delivered in future advisories. Please note that media passes must be secured prior to the event. Attached is the official poster. Any questions can be directed to the 23d Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146 or by email 23.WG.PA@us.af.mil.