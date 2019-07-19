//TGV Presents The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

Share with friends











VALDOSTA- The Theatre Guild Valdosta kicks off their 31st Season of theatrical magic with a fan favorite — Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. A classic tale of adventure, derived originally from Mark Twain, this iteration of the TGV’s work is one to mark on the calendar!

Twain’s timeless classic sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful, and heartwarming, bringing to life your favorite characters from the novel — the Widow Douglas and her stern sister, Miss Watson; the uproarious King and Duke, who may or may not be as harmless as they seem; Huck’s partner in crime, Tom Sawyer, and their rowdy gang of pals; Huck’s drunken father, the sinister Pap Finn; and the lovely Mary Jane Wilkes and her trusting family. Propelled by a Tony and Drama Desk award winning score from Roger Miller, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana. Theatre Guild Valdosta

Huckleberry Finn opens curtain on the following dates: