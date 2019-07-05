//Sizzling Summer Sessions of Art

Share with friends











VALDO – The Turner Center for the Arts announces it’s final week of summer classes with sessions dedicated to youth ages 13 and up.

Sizzlin’ Summer Sessions is a single week of t-shirt design and screen-printing classes, smartphone photography and a modern craft class teaching processes for jewelry making, macramé and other hands-on crafts.

Students and parents are encouraged to take advantage of the “buy two sessions, get the third free” promotion, which will allow students to bring their lunches and spend their day at the center. More information including pricing can be found at turnercenter.org, by calling 229-247-2787 or by visiting 527 N. Patterson St.