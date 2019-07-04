//Sacrifice and Choices

Share with friends











Today marks a new year for me as I turn 57 today. Yes, I am a “firework baby” and I did “come into the world with a bang” as it has been said. 😊 I thought it fitting to share thoughts about freedom. How you can have it, experience it and our freedom in America came to be, in a very short history lesson.

Definitions:

• absence of subjection to foreign domination or despotic government.

• the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint.

• the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved.

Definition One: Today is July 4th otherwise known as Independence Day, but do you know why it is called that? Do you remember your history lesson? Our founding fathers worked tirelessly to bring the colonies freedom from the reign of Great Britain. Through war, death, long sleepless nights and I am sure, intense conversation, the document was signed on July 4th, 1776.

Virginia delegate, Richard H. Lee made the motion on July 1 to break away from the British government. More than 50 people signed it but the five-man committee: John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Robert Livingston and Roger Sherman, were chosen to draft the 1320-word document. Twelve of the 13 colonies voted for Mr. Lee’s motion and on July 4th it became a part of history. Most everyone had to memorize the preamble – I did, didn’t you? The words are powerful stating that all men (human beings) are created equal – that means everyone! And we ALL have rights endowed to us – see below!

*In general terms, the introduction effectively stated that seeking independence from Britain had become “necessary” for the colonies. While the body of the document outlined a list of grievances against the British crown, the preamble includes its most famous passage: “We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Definition Two: Because of our forefather’s dedication for independence and the millions of military members (male, female, young and old) who fought and died for us and our FREEDOM, we live in a wonderful country where we canspeak without consequence or threat of jail or even death. They made the ultimate sacrifice for us to have freedom. Have you ever wanted to speak up about something that you were passionate about, something you believe in but were afraid? Don’t be afraid for your voice to be heard in any aspect of your life.

There are people who live in countries who can’t speak up about their beliefs and what they are passionate about, but we, in America, can speak up. In my younger years, I was very hesitant to speak up about anything but the older I have gotten, I have learned to speak up for what I believe in, mainly myself and my faith, and I wish that for anyone reading this. Fear can be crippling but when you release it, the “freedom” you experience is exhilarating.

Definition Three: The last example I want to share is this: God desires for us to be healthy, successful and happy and live with purpose on this earth! Don’t be enslaved to things that keep us from “living our best life!” Choices you make dictate the life you lead. What choices are you making? Be you! Be the person that God created you to be but in order to do that, you need to be free from the life and things that bind you from reaching your full potential in ALL THINGS!

What are those things? A toxic relationship, a job that does not offer you higher opportunities, bad habits, fear, addictions, physical or emotional abuse and that list goes on and on. These things can make you feel like you are in prison. The past 18 months have been a hard lesson for me in letting go of things/people that affected my life. I can honestly say that I am happy, and content and I am free of anything that is detrimental to my well-being. I made choices but I had God in my corner. I had to dig deep and surrender to God and allow Him to lead me in many areas, which required faith and trust. It is a day to day journey, but life is good!

What does the scripture say about being free?

2nd Corinthians 3:17 Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.

Galatians 5:1 It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.



John 8:36 So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.

Ephesians 3:12 In him and through faith in him we may approach God with freedom and confidence.

Romans 6:22 But now that you have been set free from sin and become slaves to God, the benefit you reap leads to holiness, and the result is eternal life.

As the military members who sacrificed and died for us, so did Jesus. He made a choice and sacrificed his life so that we may have life, freedom and eternal life.

As you celebrate Independence Day today, think about your life, your family, your job and friends. Be grateful for those who came before us to allow us to have this day! What sacrifices and choices are you making to be happy and FREE? Surround yourself with positive-minded people and find a church who preaches the love of Jesus and you will experience the freedom only HE can bring. God bless you!