//Legendary Band The River Flows Again

Share with friends











By Robin Postell

TIFTON, Ga. – The River played in Tifton at the Rock The Block concert on June 22, 2019.

The River has been around long enough to be considered “legendary”

The River has been around long enough to be considered “legendary.”

The band was formed in 1994 and recorded several albums/projects over the years , one of which was produced by award-winning producers Buddy Cannon and Noro Wilson who have produced numerous hit songs.

“We have opened up for many national acts including: Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Montgomery Gentry, Willie Nelson, Leanne Rimes, The Marshall Tucker Band, George Jones, Diamond Rio, Leroy Parnell and many more,” band member Henry McGill said. “We were managed by Neostar Entertainment for several years which is a company owned by Dan Marino. We are currently getting the band going again after taking a few years vacation.”

Coming soon to YOUR city: The River Revival. New name but the same great music, McGill said.

“Back in the day The River was legendary,” according to followers and McGill – who submitted the cover photo of a stormy performance to Valdosta Today.

Lloyd Carter, 95.7 the Mix radio personality, is The River’s energetic front man

“I am so fortunate to have been a small part of it,” McGill said. “We are excited to have added three new members to our team, including Lloyd Carter from 95.7 who is a great front man, entertainer, and singer. Also, Gary D, a utility player and producer, and Adam Davis on percussion. It is truly a revival experience. We are calling it ‘The River Revival’.”