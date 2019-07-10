//La Fiesta Returns to Wild Adventures

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American culture and cuisine during the sixth annual La Fiesta July 13 and 14.

“La Fiesta is one of our most popular events every year, and it’s an opportunity for our guests to experience traditional and contemporary music, dancing and food from throughout Mexico, Central America and South America,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications and public relations manager.

The two-day street festival begins Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. as La Fuerza, a traditional mariachi band, welcomes guests to the park. The celebrations continue at the La Fiesta town square near the entrance to Discover Outpost with several performers taking the stage, including Peruvian singer Iris, comedian Bota Fui, the Hispanic Heritage Dance Group, salsa dancers and more.

Food vendors will be offering traditional dishes and street food, including Dominican pupusas (cornmeal flatbread stuffed with pork, beans or cheese), tamales (steamed cornmeal dough stuffed with pork, cheese or other fillings), Jalisco-style tacos (corn tortillas filled with braised beef), elotes (Mexican street corn), durros de harina (puffed wheat pinwheels flavored with chili and lime), horchata de arroz (sweet rice drink flavored with vanilla and cinnamon), helados (traditional Mexican ice cream), tropical fruit desserts and more.

“We always encourage guests to bring a little extra pocket money during La Feista,” said Floyd. “Once you enter the park and experience the smell of the incredible food being prepared, you’ll get very hungry.”

La Fiesta celebrations are included with park admission or a season pass on July 13 and 14. Light Up the Sky in July also continues on July 13. Wild Adventures will present fireworks displays every remaining Saturday night throughout the month of July.For more information about La Fiesta, Light Up the Sky in July, and park operating hours, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.