//Janie’s House: It Started with a Song, Part One

NOTE FROM EDITOR: Over 30 years ago, Steven Tyler wrote a song that would touch more hearts than he would ever realize. With the release of Janie’s Got a Gun in 1989, the wheels got put into motion that would eventually establish Janie’s Fund as well as a home to benefit girls who had experienced various types of abuse. By partnering with Youth Villages, Tyler was able to make his dream of supporting the young survivors of abuse come true through the creation of Janie’s House, the first of which was established in Douglasville, GA.

By Wendy Melton

When Steven Tyler wrote Janie’s Got a Gun back in the late 1980’s, he may not have realized just how influential the song would become. Now, 30 years later, the song has become the inspiration for two houses dedicated solely to the support and recovery of girls who have been affected by sexual abuse.

February’s Grand Opening of the Tennessee Location

The first Janie’s House was opened in 2017 in Douglasville, Georgia. In February of 2019, a second Janie’s House was dedicated in Memphis, Tennessee, both on Youth Villages campuses. Tyler was on hand for the “scarf” cutting ceremony. Several scarves were used in place of ribbons, much like the scarves that hang off of Tyler’s mic stand during a performance.

Each Janie’s House was made possible through public funding and generous donations from Janie’s Fund, Steven Tyler’s signature charity. Janie’s Fund donated $500,000 to the Janie’s House in Memphis with the state offering a matching donation. Janie’s Fund also supports the programs that the girls take part in on the Youth Villages campuses. While many people will agree that the money is nice, it’s Tyler’s hands-on contribution that makes a difference.

It Started With A Song

Steven Tyler has battled with addiction. He’s been to recovery and he knows the signs of abuse. It was during a period of recovery when he heard a woman share her story about sexual abuse and how it had changed her life. In the late 1980’s, he wrote a song about a young girl being sexually abused by her father. Through a few lyrics changes and soul searching, Tyler’s hit, Janie’s Got a Gun was written.

The song tackled a tough subject, one that many people felt uncomfortable even thinking about, let alone discussing. People hear of sexual abuse all the time but no one wants to hear about it first hand, until Tyler pushed the envelope and put it right in the face of his audience. Over the years, the perception of abuse has changed. It affects over 500,000 kids each and every year. There are no boundaries and stereotypes that can define it. It can happen to anyone.

The Creation of Janie’s House

Tyler chose to partner with Youth Villages and created Janie’s Fund under their heading so that he could begin to help the children as soon as possible. Starting his own charity or foundation could have taken years. By partnering with Youth Villages, Tyler knew he could start to make an immediate difference in the lives of the girls that had been affected by abuse. While Youth Villages has been serving children since the late 60’s, Janie’s House, with Tyler’s assistance, is helping girls not only recover but restore their resiliency and confidence.

When you visit Youth Villages, you see a large 1200-acre campus that has everything from a community garden, drumming yurts, a horse barn to student housing and playgrounds.

And then you see Janie’s House.

Nestled in the woods in its own little area, you find a home that is so much more than what you see from the outside. Each of the girls who live in the house have their own room. There is a large commons area where the girls and can sit and read or talk. There’s also a small entertainment area where they can play games or watch a movie. The house is designed to give the girls a sense of security, something they may have not had for a very long time.

The Girls of Janie’s House

Janie’s House is designed to not only help girls recover from the trauma they experience, but also provide them with valuable life lessons as well. They perform chores, attend class, and learn about life from a new perspective. The facility houses 14 girls at a time, some staying two or three months, while others may stay up to nine months. Over a year’s time, 30 or more girls may pass through the doors of Janie’s House.

Janie’s House and the Youth Villages staff work to provide each of their kids with the type of healing and support they need – from brain mapping at their Neuroscience Lab to the drumming yurt where they are taught West African Drumming. The therapeutic nature of the drumming helps to bring the body and mind back into balance. The girls not only learn to drum, the drumming instructor, Tom Harris, teaches them how to construct their own drums.

When it comes to physical, mental, and emotional healing, the staff at Youth Villages offers the girls at Janie’s House the best holistic solutions possible. The girls are given the counseling they need to get through some very difficult and trying times. They are offered opportunities to learn new things and take on responsibilities that allow them to re-learn their value and worth.

On to the Future…..

The scarf cutting held in February was the first glimpse many people have had of Janie’s House and Steven Tyler’s endeavors to help support these girls who need it so badly. While Youth Villages is a nationally known nonprofit, many people don’t realize where they are located. Kimmy Yon, Youth Villages Community Engagement Manager said, “Many people in this area don’t even know we are here.” The secluded area works to their advantage, allowing the children who stay a chance to feel safe and secure while they travel their to recovery.

Janie’s Fund is a 501(c)3 that was created to directly the serve the kids at Youth Villages. Tyler says it best in his video on the website, “Janie’s Fund supports proven programs for restoring lives rocked by abuse conducted by national non-profit Youth Villages.”

If you would like to learn more about donating to Janie’s Fund or the “I Am Janie” campaign, call 800-422-4453 or visit https://janiesfund.org.