//Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho

By Allison Spence

It’s back to work I go.

Hey, I’m alive! These past few weeks the Spence family has been on vacation and boy did we need it. While in Maine I realized something, I really love my family. I know what you’re thinking, did she not love them before or is she just reemphasizing? I’m reemphasizing obviously.

Let me explain. I had hit a rut in the wonderful stay-at-home mom world. I was grouchy, snappy, and quite frankly not myself. It’s not easy bleaching a toilet with a screaming baby outside the door, okay? And has your child ever asked you for ice cream for breakfast every single morning and immediately started crying before you even say no because he already knows that’s what you’re going to say? Yeah that’s the kind of stuff us stay-at-home moms deal with.

For the past two weeks of vacation I had babysitters aka my sisters, nieces and nephews, and a husband there 24/7. Therefore I got to genuinely love our family. I was able to smile watching Grafton from a far while he played with his cousins. I got to check out Garrett’s cute butt while he roasted marshmallows over the fire. And Nell, oh sweet Nell, she has the best laugh when my father talks to her in his raspy voice.

Vacation raised my spirits, put me back on my mother-of-the-year track and made me realize that it’s time, it’s time for me to head back to work. Grafton will be heading to daycare again in August and then it will be just me and Nell. I need some adult interaction and I’m not going to lie…shopping sales online are a lot more fun when you have two paychecks.

Motherhood is hard and confusing. Whether you find yourself losing your mind at home or at work, your kids still love you. And your sanity shouldn’t be compromised because your failing at one or the other.

I’ve had a wonderful year at home with my babes, now it’s time to provide for them.

Readers, I’m so glad you’re on this journey with me, I’ll keep you updated!