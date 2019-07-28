//Free Concerts at the GA National Fair

Share with friends











PERRY, Ga. – This year marks the Georgia National Fair’s 30th anniversary.

On October 3-13 the Georgia National Fair will host 11 free concerts. These concerts will feature groups from a variety of genres, such as Great White Lion Snake (Rock), Rumba (Latino), and Marshall Charloff (R&B). The free concerts will also demonstrate the very essence of the fair’s motto:

“Something for Everyone… from Eight to Eighty”

Many of the different groups and singers represent different ages in musical styling such as Little Anthony and the Imperials (1960s), Gin Blossoms (1990s), and Diamond Rio (1980s). The National Georgia Fair has yet to announce the artists preforming on October 9th and October 11. Who would you like to see fill these slots?

PHOTO CREDIT: Georgia National Fair