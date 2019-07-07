//UPDATE: “Faith at the Fountain” Aims to Keep it Real

Share with friends











UPDATE: Due to the possibility of rain, Faith at the Fountain will be “rain or shine” at 7 p.m. – if it rains, fellowship will be moved into the Community Center located directly next to the fountain on Nashville’s town square area.

BERRIEN CO., Ga. – Keeping It Real Ministries, based in Nashville, is approaching faith from an open air venue.

Teresa Jones, got permission from the City of Nashville to hold her first “Fellowship at the Fountain,” which is downtown on the square by the courthouse, on Sunday, July 7, at 7 p.m. These gatherings will continue every Sunday thereafter, weather permitting.

These unique worship services will have no dress code, no formalities, with a “just-come-as-you-are” vibe.

“Let us lift up the name of Jesus together,” Jones said.

Jones, the founder and visionary behind Keeping it Real Ministries thinks these gatherings “outside of the four walls,” will emphasize God as the foundation of faith.

Jones is proud to present her very first “Faith at the Fountain” on July 7 at 7 p.m.

Keeping it Real was born through Jones’ Facebook ministry initially

“In its youngest stages, I used Facebook to help establish its foundation,” Jones said. “Shortly after moving forward in the ministry, God began to give me a vision on ministry outside of the norm. A ministry wherein I could reach the people that don’t go to church or have once been in the church and are no longer a part of one. Keeping it Real is lead by the Scripture John 8:32. ‘And you shall know the truth , and the truth shall set you free.'”

Jones’ desire is to have Fellowship at the Fountain to allow people to be free in Christ and his worship without all the boundaries of religion and traditions of men.

“I want people from all walks of life to come and have an ‘out of the box’ intimate experience with, and in, God!” Jones said.

Jones’ faith came to her “from the womb,” she said.

“My background was of the Baptist faith with baptism of water, and I have been baptized in spirit. There’s only one true and living God. He has no respect of person, so why do the people portray this? I serve a God of Love, not color, denomination or organizations. He’s a God of Unity not of division. O come let us reason together.”

Jones is a native of Cook county where she attended Cook High School, and is ordained and licensed to preach the Gospel.

“As a child I would gather all my dolls and go outside and place them on the staircase and begin to preach to them,” Jones reflected. “So the gift was already in me, however I needed to be groomed for the call.”

Jones attributes her many life experiences from different relationships with people and ministries for bringing here to the place she is today.

“Without the experience you cannot have the expertise to experience. How can I mentor others if I haven’t gone through and come out of life’s obstacles?” she asked. “I’m humbled and grateful for all that I’ve conquered because it was just God preparing me for greater!”

Jones said she is “not here for formalities,” or “wanting attention of men.”

“I’m all about keeping it real,” Jones said. “A person must first realize their realities before their spirituality can be activated.”

For more information on how to get involved with Keep it Real Ministries and attend Faith at the Fountain, you can reach Jones at:

Email info: teresajones303@yahoo.com

To sow a seed : TFJones 0507 cash app

“The goal is to one day take the ministry into a building for more outreach services,” Jones said. “God Bless. See you at the fountain!”