//6th Annual Story Festival Premiers in November

MADISON- Madison County Florida Storytelling is hosting it’s sixth year of storytelling, community building fun on November 15-16th of this year. This year’s event will feature many guest storytellers. Among the roster of star performers are Holly Bebernitz, Joe Boyles, and nationally renowned Michael Reno Harrell. In fact, Michael Harrell has even agreed to make multiple appearances throughout both days of the festival. Many of the guest stars will be embroiled in a throw-down of the tellers at 7 p.m. for cash prizes and bragging rights.

A family-friendly, festival of stories of all kinds: true, tall-tales, personal, fables, and more that are great for all ages. Featured teller is singer, song-writer, storyteller Michael Reno Harrell. Tickets at the door or online at www.mcfst.org Just $5 for adults – students free with parent/guardian. In Madison at the Agricultural Center behind O’Neal’s. …and don’t forget the BIG contest and concert the night before at 7:00. See website for details or email/call us! Wanda Violet, Producer of Madison County Storytelling

Being that this is local event formed to inspire community, the festival will feature hands-on events for many local story artists as well. For instance, many local tellers and student tellers have been invited to prepare there own stories to present in front of hundreds at the event. James Glaser and Wanda Violet, the operators of MCFST, will be working with the students, helping the with storytelling ability and stage confidence. The community, in past years, have responded astoundingly. When the festival was first initiated, James and Wanda hosted a mere 75 persons in a barn telling each other’s tales. Last year, the event hosted some 300 persons! This is a special community festival that, for just $5 adult admission and student entry free, it would be a shame to miss.