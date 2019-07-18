//34th Annual Auction set for Saturday, July 20

Share with friends











WARNER ROBINS- The Museum of Aviation Foundation will hold the 34th Annual Auction and Raffle and Taste of Local Cuisine on Saturday July 20, 2019. The event will be held in the Century of Flight Hangar and features a chance to win $20,000 or a new vehicle. The second place cash prize will be $10,000 and third place will be $5,000. One does not have to be present to win. A 50/50 raffle will also be held during the evening’s event. Last year’s winner received $1,300.

Raffle tickets are $100, admitting two people per ticket. This includes a chance to win one of the three prizes. Your ticket also includes unlimited food from 25 local restaurants, and two complimentary drink tickets. A cash bar is also available. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the silent auction held from 6 to 8:30 p.m., featuring over 300 items up for bid. From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., auction attendees can taste unlimited signature dishes from 25 restaurants and caterers.

The live auction starts at 8 p.m. with the larger items. Items in the live auction include travel packages to vacation spots including Orlando, Helen, Cedar Key, and Folly Beach.

Additional items include a guitar signed by Brad Paisley with VIP tickets to his concert in August, a 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, spa packages, beautiful jewelry, and many other items.

Tickets can be purchased at the Museum of Aviation, from committee members and several local merchants, or on the Museum website at www.museumofaviation.org. Attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. For more information call (478) 923-6600.