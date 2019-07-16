//16th Annual “Lights Camera Action Broadway Camp”

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – If your child has ever dreamed of being on Broadway or just enjoys being the center of attention and the joy of being on stage or needs to boost their self-confidence, this camp is for your child!

Campers will be divided into groups according to age, and will learn scenes from “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Aladdin” Music Mashup!

The week will end with a group performance for parents & friends on Thursday, July 18th at 6pm.

There will be a CAST PARTY immediately following the Performance!

Join us July 15th – July 18th from 8:30am to 12:00pm each day.

Early Drop-Off is available beginning at 8:15am. Late Pick-Up is available until 12:45pm.

Each STAR will need to bring his/her own snack each day.

The camp is available to ages 5 to 18!

Camp will be at The Performing Arts Center at the old VHS

Cost: $100.00 per STAR!

Registration Deadline: Friday, July 5th.

Each STAR receives their own Professional Photo Shoot & a Performance for Family & Friends!

Space is Limited!!

You may register and pay online at www.amandasmodels.com

AM&T (229) 269-8404