//Wild Adventures Welcomes Lauren Daigle, Uncle Kracker

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will host Grammy Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle live in concert on June 29, and Uncle Kracker on July 6.

“Lauren Daigle has been an uplifting and inspiring voice to millions of fans across the globe,” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing. “We’re truly exciting to bring such a talented artist to our stage and share her performance with our quests.”

Daigle made history by becoming the first Christian artist to top all five of Billboard’s core Christian charts simultaneously with the album Look Up Child.

The record also debuted in the No. 3 slot on the all-genre Billboard 200. Daigle recently won two Grammys for Look Up Child and “You Say.”

Lauren Daigle will take the stage at Wild Adventures’ All-Star Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on June 29. The show and every performance and event in the 2019 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or season pass.Guests are encouraged to come early to enjoy Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark before the show.

“Celebrate America Week” returns to Wild Adventures July 1 through July 7, with free admission to all active, retired, disabled and honorably discharged military veterans with a military ID or a valid DD-214 form and patriotic fireworks displays July 4 and 5.

Uncle Kracker will perform live in concert July 6.

For more information, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.