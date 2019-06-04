//Turner Center Hosts Reception for New Gallery Opening

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host three regional exhibiting artists, as well as the 11th Annual People’s Choice Photo Contest, a partnership with the City of Valdosta, for a free Gallery Opening Reception on Monday, June 10, from 5-7 p.m.

Artworks by Jamie Harmon, Todd Wessell and Vincent Keesee will be on display in the Josette’s & Mittiga Galleries, Price-Campbell Foundation Gallery, and Sallie & Harmon Boyette Gallery, respectively. The Photo Contest entries will be displayed in the Tillman Gallery, and the Boys & Girls Club Art Exploration works will be displayed in the Roberta George Gallery.

The Turner Center will also feature author Trent Busch for a book signing of his latest collection of poetry, “Not One Bit of This is Your Fault.”

The public is invited to experience the artworks of these local and regional artists through July 23. For more information about the upcoming gallery opening or other services offered by the Turner Center for the Arts, please call 229-247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.