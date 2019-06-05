//Take a Drive on the Wild Side

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. – Since 1990, Wild Animal Safari located in Pine Mountain, GA has been offering visitors a taste of adventure.

The park started when Ron Snider wanted to create an environment where ordinary people could see animals up close that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to, as well as spark a lifelong interest of animals in children.

With the help of expert consultants, Snider created Wild Animal Safari, a 500-acre sanctuary for over 500 animals of 75 different species to roam free.

Wild Animal Safari is 500 acre sanctuary in Pine Mountain

Those who enter the park find themselves in front of the main building and the gift shop. Tickets may be purchased inside for $26.95, as well as feed for the animals.

With the purchase of a general admission ticket, visitors can visit the walk-about area, as well as take a guided tour with one of their animal experts.

Vehicles are available to rent to drive through the 3.5-mile trail, or you can drive your own through the park for a self-guided experience.

For more information, contact Wild Animal Safari at (706)-663-8744, or visit their website.