//State Coalition of Georgia, NCNW Registration Open

GEORGIA- The State Coalition of Georgia, NCNW, Inc. is hosting its third bi-annual state conference in Savannah, Georgia on August 23-24.

Sections from all over the state of Georgia will participate in a community service project, state elections, sisterhood events and activities and much more.

Co-Chaired by Valdosta member, Dr. Lana Foster and Rockdale-Newton Section President, Debbie Hillman, the state is excited about hosting the bi-annual event at the 25th anniversary of the Savannah Sections chartering anniversary with current President, Cynthia Stephens.

Collegiate Sections will also have the opportunity to participate in leadership activities and networking and National Member-At-Large from North Carolina, Marilyn Godette will present. The state is also welcoming organizing sections from Gwinnett County and North Fulton.

To register or for more information contact the state of Georgia, NCNW georgiancnw@gmail.com or register on the state website at www.ncnwgeorgia.org. The State of Georgia, NCNW is led by current state President and National Young Adult Vice Chair, Sharah N. Denton.