//PSST! Presents Mamma Mia

Share with friends











VALDOSTA — Peach State Summer Theatre will transport audiences to a well-known Greek island paradise full of beloved characters when it kicks off a 13-performance run of the global smash hit “Mamma Mia!” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, in Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Written by British playwright Catherine Johnson and infused with the buoyant music of ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, “Mamma Mia!” is the hilarious story of a young woman searching for answers.

“On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago,” according to Music Theatre International. “The story-telling magic of ABBA‘s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.”

This “ultimate feel-good show” full of “non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers” features iconic songs such as “Dancing Queen,” “Honey, Honey,” “The Winner Takes It all,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Take a Chance on Me,” the title track, and many more.

Mamma Mia features classic hits from ABBA

“The show is a wonderful celebration of music that the audiences will love,” said Hank Rion, director of the Peach State Summer Theatre production of “Mamma Mia!” and assistant professor of theatre at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. “The story is very touching and will also have audiences on their feet dancing and singing the songs of ABBA. I can’t wait for the PSST! audiences to experience the joy this cast brings to the show. It is a celebration on stage. This is one you don’t want to miss.”

“Mamma Mia!” first premiered in 1999 in London’s West End, where it is still showing as the seventh longest-running show in West End history. The show premiered on Broadway in 2001 and played almost 6,000 performances before closing in 2015, becoming the ninth longest-running Broadway show and the longest-running jukebox musical in Broadway history. The international and touring productions have played in more than 50 countries across six continents, and the show’s cultural legacy deepened when it was adapted into the popular 2008 film featuring a star-studded cast. More than 60 million people have seen the award-winning show, which has grossed $2 billion worldwide since its 1999 debut.

Please note that the production contains some mild language and serious themes; parental guidance is encouraged.

“Mamma Mia!” is sponsored in part by Wild Adventures Theme Park.

Individual admission is $32 for adults and $28 for students and senior citizens, including taxes and fees. A discount is available for groups of 10 or more.

Season memberships are available and may be purchased online by visiting the box office link at www.valdosta.edu/psst through Friday, June 7.The cost is $87.24 for adults and $84 for students and senior citizens, including taxes and fees. Each season membership includes three admissions to be used as desired by the member with advance reservations.

Patronages are also available at a variety of levels.

The Peach State Summer Theatre Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. It is located on the first floor of the VSU Fine Arts Building, at the corner of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street, and can be reached by calling (229) 259-7770.

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST!, is Valdosta’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators from across the region and country gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.

The 2019 Peach State Summer Theatre season marks the 30th year of VSU producing professional theatre for the city of Valdosta, the state of Georgia, and beyond. From 1990 to 2004, VSU produced the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program was relocated to the university and renamed PSST!

The Georgia Legislature designated Valdosta State’s summer stock theatre program the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

VSU’s Jacque Wheeler serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.

“Mamma Mia!” Performance Schedule