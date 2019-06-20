//PSST! Presents “Little Women” June 21-July 20

Share with friends











VALDOSTA — Peach State Summer Theatre will bring an enduring American classic to the stage when it begins a 10-performance run of “Little Women” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21, in Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

“Louisa May Alcott’s beloved story of the adventures of the four March sisters is brought to vivid musical life in ‘Little Women,’” according to Stage Agent. “The Civil War is in full swing, and the March sisters — Meg, the oldest, a romantic, the spirited and tomboyish Jo, sweet and loving Beth, and irascible, playful Amy — live in Concord, Massachusetts, with their Marmee while their father is on the battlefield. Filled with adventure (both lived and imagined), heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these ‘Little Women’ to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of a young America. With buoyant, joyful melodies, memorable characters, and a big-hearted message, ‘Little Women’ reminds us that ‘sometimes when you dream, your dreams come true.’”

After originating as a workshop production at Duke University in 2001, “Little Women” premiered on Broadway in January 2005, playing 137 performances before its close that May and garnering numerous award nominations along the way. Produced nationally and internationally, the show has been praised by critics for “its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage,” according to Music Theatre International. “‘Little Women’ embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears, and a lifting of the spirit.”

Please note that the production contains serious themes; parental discretion is encouraged.

Individual admission is $32 for adults and $28 for students and senior citizens, including taxes and fees. A discount is available for groups of 10 or more.

PSST! is Valdosta’s premiere professional summer stock theatre

The Peach State Summer Theatre Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. It is located on the first floor of the VSU Fine Arts Building, at the corner of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street, and can be reached by calling (229) 259-7770.

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST!, is Valdosta’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators from across the region and country gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.

The 2019 Peach State Summer Theatre season marks the 30th year of VSU producing professional theatre for the city of Valdosta, the state of Georgia, and beyond. From 1990 to 2004, VSU produced the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program was relocated to the university and renamed PSST!

The Georgia Legislature designated Valdosta State’s summer stock theatre program the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

VSU’s Jacque Wheeler serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.

