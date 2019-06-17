//Paula Deen Murder Mystery Train & Dinner

Share with friends











CORDELE, Ga. – On Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 3:15 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter and Paula Deen invite you to join them for a Murder Mystery event on the Historic SAM Shortline Railroad entitled “Southern Ways and Means”.

This entertaining play, written by Kim Carter Fuller, will thrill passengers on the vintage passenger train before they debark in downtown historic Plains, Georgia where they will enjoy a Paula Deen recipe-themed dinner and the culmination of the ‘whodunit’.

Coach seating is $199.99, with premium seats for $249.99. A cash bar will be available for all passengers and premium passengers will receive two complimentary drinks. No drinks will be served on the ride back.

Guests will board at the SAM Shortline Depot at Georgia Veteran’s State Park in Cordele. Boarding begins at 2:45 p.m. with a 3:15 p.m. departure. Guests will enjoy the dinner and conclusion of the play in Plains and will arrive back at the Veteran’s Park Depot at 10:45 p.m.

Seating is limited for this event and advance reservations are required. No walk up tickets will be sold.

Proceeds will benefit The Bag Lady Foundation, Friends of Jimmy Carter NHS, Plains Better Hometown and the Historic SAM Shortline Railroad.

Call Toll-free @ 877 GA-RAILS or visit www.SAMShortline.com