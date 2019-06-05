//Off the Beaten Path: Expedition Bigfoot!

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. – Though the story of “Bigfoot” is a relatively new one, the idea behind it is not. Many cultures have their own versions of a mysterious ape-like creature, whether it be the Yeti of the Himalayan region, the Yowie of Australian folklore, or the Mayak Datat of the Yokut people.

No matter the name or the legend, many have been fascinated by these beings for centuries.

Expedition Bigfoot!: The Sasquatch Museum, is a museum dedicated to the study of these creatures.

The Sasquatch Museum might make a believer out of you

Located in a modest log cabin just off Hwy 515 in Blue Ridge, GA, Expedition Bigfoot is keen to make a believer out of anybody who steps foot inside.

Expedition Bigfoot!

Housing hundreds of newspaper clippings and articles, sketches, artifacts, the largest display of hand and footprint casts in the country, interactive exhibits, the “Sasquatch” Theater, as well as a large collection of memorabilia, one can spend hours perusing the exhibits.

David and Malinda Bakara opened Expedition Bigfoot! back in March of 2016 as a way to spark an interest of these creatures in the general public.

When asked what she would say to skeptics, Bailey Bakara, daughter of David and Malinda, stated, “We hope to make a believer out of them, but everyone has their own opinions. We just ask that they open their minds and maybe it’ll change. Usually, after they look through the museum, it does.”

Expedition Bigfoot! offers an interesting look into one of the most famous creatures in the world. With admission costing only eight dollars, it is definitely worth the trip.

Are the legends true? Could Bigfoots really walk the Earth? Come see for yourself.