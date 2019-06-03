//Madison Blue Springs: A Hidden Gem

Share with friends











Photos and Story by Lauren Burgess

MADISON, Fla. – During the hot summer months, it can be hard to find fun things to do on a budget.

Located about ten miles east of Madison, FL, Madison Blue Spring State Park sits nestled on the west bank of the Withlacoochee River. Once used as a freshwater source by the locals, it now serves as a much-needed reprieve from the stresses of everyday life.

Madison Blue Spring State Park sits nestled on banks of Withlacoochee River

However, Madison Blue Spring isn’t just a secluded swimming hole. The spring is internationally known among cave divers, boasting over 26,000 feet of passages and home to several endangered species of invertebrates.

The spring stays a refreshing 72 degrees and is open to the public year-round. For those who prefer not to dip into the chilly water, there are opportunities to hike and fish along the many trails, and plenty of wildlife to view, as well as a picnic area and playground.

The water is 72 degrees and open to public year-round

The entrance fee is five dollars per car, and two for cyclists and pedestrians. Innertubes and canoes are available to rent for a small fee.

For more information, contact (850)-971-5003. For directions, click here.