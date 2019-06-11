//June’s First Friday Debuts New Mural

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – First Fridays are a festive occasion in Downtown Valdosta.

With the debut of Janice Rago’s newest mural on Central Ave., June’s First Friday was a special one. Much of Valdosta came out Friday morning to see the unveiling of the new mural of giant azaleas, a fitting subject matter for the “Azalea City”.

The festivities continued later that night, with many of the shops downtown extending their hours. Visitors had the chance to compete in a scavenger hunt, picking up a playing card from 306 North and going from shop to shop to earn points.

Live music filled the streets, spilling out from every bar and restaurant. The lively atmosphere was infectious.

Events like First Friday are a great opportunity for people to come out and support the local businesses of Valdosta. July’s First Friday will be held on July 5, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.