//Gerlock Dance Studio: 67 Years of Love and Passion

By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – uring the weeks of June 10-13 and June 17-20, Gerlock hosted their annual summer dance camp. Each of the four days of the camp were filled with arts and crafts, games, dress up, and dance.

For 67 years, Gerlock Dance Studio has been not only teaching girls to dance, but also encouraging them to express their creativity.

When Josephine Gerlock created Gerlock Dance Studio in 1952, she wanted to instill a lifelong love of dance in children. After all these years, she has achieved just that.

Though the studio has moved from its original location on North Lee Street to 4476 Valnorth Drive, the philosophy and values are still alive and well.

“I started working there when I was 14 years old, and I’ve been here ever since”, said Carol Whidby, owner of Gerlock Dance Studio and Josephine’s niece. She and Brooke Altman, Studio Director, continue to carry on the legacy.

As soon as you walk into the studio, you can feel the warm and welcome atmosphere surround you. Each of the instructors strives to help each dancer feel confident in themselves, encouraging them and supporting them however they can.

“Our goal is to make pretty dancers, but more importantly, we want them to have fun,” said Whidby. “We want to build their self-confidence and encourage them to express themselves and their creativity through all they do”.

For information on fall registration for the upcoming year, call Brooke Altman at (229)-412-4306, or email gerlockdance@gmail.com.