//Feeling Peachy: Luck & Moody’s Peach Festival

By Lauren Burgess

BARNEY, Ga. – On Saturday, June 15, Luck & Moody Peaches hosted their second annual Peach Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival was a hit as many locals and residents from surrounding counties came out to show their support and enjoy some of Luck & Moody’s fantastic peach ice cream.

Located in Barney, GA, Luck & Moody Peaches has a long and rich history. In 1958, James Moody became the third peach grower in Brooks County, opening up the James Moody Peach Shed.

While the company may have gone through a few name changes–changing from James Moody Peach Shed to Joyce and Moody Peaches to now Luck and Moody Peaches–they have been a constant in the lives of many for decades. Today his family continues his legacy, as daughter Lou Jean Luck runs the business.

When trying to figure out a way to bring their community closer together, Luck came up with the idea to host a Peach Festival. “We started the festival a year ago. We didn’t really have many vendors at first, and it was much smaller. But this year we started inviting more vendors, and we had a bigger turnout,” said Luck.

For small towns such as Barney, festivals such as the Peach Festival present a great opportunity to support the community and local businesses, as well as bringing tourism to the area. At Luck and Moody Peaches, they work to promote not only their business but others as well

“We have lots of bakery items and canned goods that we sell from some other local businesses as well as our products,” said owner Lou Jean Luck. “We don’t put our own label over theirs because we want to support their business and let people see where everything comes from”.

As the days grow hotter, be sure to stop by Luck and Moody Peaches to enjoy their homemade peach ice cream. It’s a trip you won’t regret.