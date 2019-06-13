//Easterseals Hosts “Sweet Charity: Desserts for a Cause”

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – On Thursday, June 20, Easterseals will be hosting a fundraiser at the Turner Center for the Arts, starting at 6 p.m. They will be raising money to benefit Megan’s House, an organization that provides services to those dealing with Autism, as well as educating the general public.

The event will include a dessert sampling, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and a cash bar.

Tickets are $20 in advance and are $25 at the door.

Desserts will be provided by Cinnaholic, Sweet Addictions, Woodstack, Convingtons, Pure H2O, Jack’s Chop House, The Front Porch, Wiregrass Technical College, Kim’s Kitchen, South Georgia Pecan Company, and Dixie Cream.

For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Easterseals at 229-439-7061.

A big thank you to all of the sponsors: Professional Medical Fulfillment, O’Steen Subaru, White Weddings, J. Randall Hicks, American Legion, South Georgia Pediatric Dentistry, G & B Works, Bennett Watson Trust Estate & Elder Law, and Big B Cleaners.