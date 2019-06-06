//Dan + Shay to Perform at Wild Adventures

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. welcomes 2019 Grammy Award-winners Dan + Shay to the All-Star Amphitheater on June 22.

“This has been one of the most anticipated concerts of the season,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications and public relations manager. “Dan + Shay are fresh off winning the biggest awards and recognitions in the music industry, and we are incredibly excited to bring them to our guests at Wild Adventures.”

Dan + Shay debuted atop Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with their self-titled third studio album the same week that its lead single “Tequila” reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, marking the first time since 2009 that a duo or group has topped both charts simultaneously. Their Platinum-certified single “Speechless” followed with a four-week No. 1 on country radio and a seven-week reigning run on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The single has already sold upwards of 1.3 million track equivalents, including more than 175 million streams.

Dan + Shay will take the stage at Wild Adventures’ All-Star Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on June 22. The show and every performance and event in the 2019 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or season pass.

Guests are encouraged to come early to enjoy Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark before the show.

On June 29, Wild Adventures will host Grammy Award-winning Christian artist, Lauren Daigle.

For more information, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.