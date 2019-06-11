//Corner Cottage Offers A Little Piece of Fairy Magic

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

BOSTON, Ga. – A step into The Corner Cottage in Boston, Georgia is like walking into a childhood fantasy. What started as a way to engage the youth has become a much-loved activity for people of all ages.

Owner Donna Davis started Corner Cottage in September of 2016. She knew she wanted to offer something different to her customers, as well as an activity that kids could enjoy. With that in mind, she came up with the idea to start making fairy gardens.

Corner Cottage owner Donna Davis started the fairy garden business in Sept. 2016

“When we first started the store, we were looking for something unique to offer. I was looking in this magazine and I saw these little fairies, and I thought about bringing in a few just to sell. That went over well, and we thought wow, let’s put the fairy gardens together ourselves,” stated Davis.

Thousands of little fairies decorate the shelves of the Corner Cottage in Boston, GA

Davis has worked hard to build the immense collection of materials inside her shop. Thousands of little fairies decorate the shelves, along with everything you need to decorate a fairy garden.

“One of my favorite parts of my job is watching how creative people can be and seeing these little gardens come to life. Not only are you creating something completely unique, but you’re also creating memories”.

She mentioned a favorite memory she had of watching as three generations– grandmother, mother, and daughter– came into the shop for a “Girls Day Out”.

The Corner Cottage is a haven for all those looking for a little magic in their lives. Donna Davis’ goal was to create something fun for everything, and she has exceeded. Though her fairy gardens may be small, her effort to ensure each visitor has something beautiful is anything but.