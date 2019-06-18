//Bricks and Pieces Lego Camp Returns for 5th Year

Share with friends











LOWNDES – If you have a child who loves building things and playing with Legos, then be sure to sign them up for the Bricks and Pieces Lego summer camp, July 8-11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church.

Campers have a choice of two different sessions– “Piecing It Together” and “Tech It Out”.

Recommended for kids who have completed kindergarten and higher, campers who participate in the “Piecing it Together” session will be challenged to make unique creations and use their creativity and imagination.

The “Tech It Out” session is designed for kids who have completed fourth grade and higher and will focus on having campers complete more advanced building challenges, while still having lots of fun.

Dr. Matt Faircloth, an assistant principal at Hahira Middle School, started the Bricks and Pieces camp five years ago, after doing something similar at Valdosta State University’s Continuing Education Camp.

When asked why he started Bricks and Pieces, he responded “I love playing with Legos, and so do my children. Seeing how much they enjoy building with them, I wanted other kids to have that experience. There are always people who think it’s nerdy to play with Legos, but there are a lot of kids who enjoy it”.

Normal registration closes on June 22 and is $89 per student. Late registration is available starting June 23 and is $100 per student.

“They can come and build anything. We have different sets they can build, and by the time they finish the camp, they have had a chance to build about 12 different projects,” said Faircloth.



For more information, contact Matt Faircloth at bricksandpiecescamp@gmail.com