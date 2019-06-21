//Affordable Adventures at Reed Bingham

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

COOK CO., Ga. – For those looking for some cheap fun during the summer, state parks are a great option.

Reed Bingham State Park in Adel, GA is having many events throughout the summer, many of which are either free or have a very low cost.

On June 22, they will be hosting the Cook County Fun Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrating Cook County’s 100th anniversary, there will be plenty of fun activities, including concerts, a fishing rodeo, games, hikes, arts and crafts, and many more. Admission is free.

Starting Wednesday, June 26, Reed Bingham will be hosting their three-day Junior Rangers Camp from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for kids ages 10-12. Campers will participate in nature hikes, bird watching, animal programs, as well as earning their Jr. Ranger Badge! For more info, contact (229)-896-3551.

Saturday, July 6, there will be a Twilight Paddle starting at 8:45 p.m. A ranger will guide you as you kayak down the river, taking in the beautiful scenery. To sign up, call or visit the park office on the day of the tour before 5 p.m. Registration is $20.

On Saturday, July 20, they will be holding an Introduction to Paddling class at 10:30 a.m. You will learn the basics of paddling, each piece of equipment and how to use them. Visit or call the park office to register. Registration is $15.

Home to seven miles of hiking trails, 46 campsites, two fishing docks, a beach, geocaching, and a plethora of wildlife, Reed Bingham State Park is the perfect place for an inexpensive family outing.