//A Return to Panem

By Lauren Burgess

Fans of “The Hunger Games” series rejoice, as Suzanne Collins is bringing her readers back to Panem, in a prequel set 64 years before the first book.

The currently untitled novel is set to be released on May 19, 2020. According to Collins, the book will explore the years after a failed rebellion against the Capital. It will be set on the morning of the reaping of the tenth Hunger Games.

“I want to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival,” Collins said in a recent interview. “The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

After the success of “The Hunger Games” trilogy, selling over 100 million copies in 50 different languages, as well as paving the way for modern dystopian fiction, Collins’ newest novel is sure not to disappoint.

When talking about the release of said novel, Scholastic Trade Publishing President Ellie Berger said, “We are absolutely thrilled — as both readers and publishers — to introduce the devoted fans of the series and a new audience to an entirely new perspective on this modern classic.”