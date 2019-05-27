//Youth Fishing Derby Returns for 19th Year

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

LAKELAND, Ga. – On Saturday, June 1, kids ages 3-15 are invited to participate in the annual Flatlanders Lake Youth Fishing Derby, held at the Flatlanders Lake in Lakeland, GA, located right off Hwy 221, behind the fire station.

There are a limited number of rods and bait available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., and the event starts at 7:45 a.m. The award ceremony will start at 10 a.m., and families are invited to stay for activities including a raffle, bounce house, and snacks.

Awards will be given to the first, second, and third place, in the categories of the longest fish and the most fish caught.

Sponsors: US Fish and Wildlife Service: Friends of the Okefenokee, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, City of Lakeland, Lakeland-Lanier Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Hunting and Fishing Federation, Firman’s Hardware and Outdoors, Piggly Wiggly, Sports Authority, Anytime Fitness, and Raymond and Wendy Moore.

For more information, call 912-496-7836.