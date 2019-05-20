//Your Mental Health Matters

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and paying attention to our mental health has become more of a thing in recent years than ever before.

Why is that?

Let me preface this blog by stating that I am not an expert in this field, at all. I am going to share some personal experiences, observations from having a direct connection with people who are prone to anxiety/depression and then offer some health care tips that I hope you find helpful for YOU and those you care about.

According to Medilexicon’s medical dictionary, mental health is “emotional, behavioral, and social maturity or normality; an appropriate balance of love, work and leisure pursuits.”

The World Health Organization describes mental health as “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.” ​

Mental Health – it refers to or cognitive, behavioral and emotional wellbeing – it is all about how we think, feel and behave.

Mental health can affect daily life, relationships and even physical health; also includes a person’s ability to enjoy life – to attain a balance between life’s activities and efforts to achieve psychological resilience. *Taken from MedicalNewsToday.com (August 2017)

I feel strongly that a person, male or female, should take care of themselves first and foremost. If we don’t pay attention to our own mental health, it is very challenging to be that support mechanism to everyone that is in our world.

The saying, “you have to love yourself first before you can love anyone else” rings true.

The older I have gotten, I have learned to pay attention to my body & what it is telling me: take a moment to rest your bones, to just be still and not “go, go, go” all the time, and listen, even if it is silence.

Sometimes, during silence is when you can hear the most; my mind – tells me to clear my head of all the negativity that is put forth to me.

“Garbage in, garbage out,” it is very important to not allow others to put trash in your head because then it goes to your spirit and heart.

Protect your mind at all cost. My soul/spiritand then my heart are two of the most important things that I need to protect always; you do too.

By taking care of these things, I am taking care of myself and showing myself LOVE. How do we do that?

Protecting your soul/spirit comes by ingesting all the positivity you can in this crazy world; through healthy relationships (friends, family and loved ones), music, self-help books, church, the word of God and prayerand belief in self.

You, who are reading this, are a unique creature created for a purpose on this earth and you have the power to say what you will allow to become a part of your life. Your mental health matters so take extreme measures to keep yourself at bay from unhealthy influences that could harm your spirit and soul.

“The heart wants what it wants” – how many times have you heard or said this?

Me, a thousand times in my almost 57 years.

Well, these days, it is my clear-minded head and my now clear spirit that guides me on my path in my journey of life instead of my heart.

My heart has been broken too many times but through the things I mentioned above (good and godly people, music, prayer, church, me digging deep into myself and more) have all lent to my heart healing.

Why is this important? Because it affected my MENTAL HEALTH! Being around someone who is prone to depression and anxiety not only affects their mental health but the person around them is affected too.

I was supportive, offered encouragement, praise and love and support but sometimes it was not enough. A person must make the choice to pull himself/herself out of that hole.

Is it instant? No and it does not have to be. Everyone’s timeline is different, but the problem and challenge is if they don’t do anything to get out of that place and just stay there.

Lies, deception, any type abuse, controlling behavior, stress at work and home, unhealthy relationships, financial issues, arguing, and more all affect our mental health.

If you find yourself struggling to stay afloat or just exist, get help! There is nothing to be ashamed of going to therapy if you feel that is what you need.

Me, I have been going to a therapist for nearly 13 years and it has helped me tremendously, not just in relationships but individually.

Initially, it was relationship-oriented but then it became all about ME!

And it needed to be! I’ve said for years that my therapist knows “the good, the bad and the ugly” about me. He keeps me grounded and calls me out on my crap, when I say stupid things, which is rare these days because as I make decisions that are better for my mental health, stupid crap coming out of me is far and few between these days.

So, how do we or how did I begin to take care of me and my mental health?

Here are some things that helped me, and I hope you take away something from this and apply it to your life and that it helps you.

We must give ourselves permission for self-care; I gave myself permission a long time. Disconnect from those things in your world for a little while and don’t apologize for it. It is very necessary for your MENTAL HEALTH! No Guilt! Here are some Self-Care Tips:

Alone Time: take time for yourself, once a week (if possible) if not, monthly. A trip to an art museum, a salon, the beach, a movie or the park. Early in the morning before anyone else rises is a good time to set the tone for your day.

Exercise: go to a gym, the school track and walk some miles, or a yoga class. Here in Valdosta, there is free yoga at our local arts center.

Prayer/Meditation: However, you choose to think on things, take it and practice it daily. In a bubble bath, a walk in the woods or the beach, listening to music.

Work-Life Balance: more and more, this has become a real thing within the corporate and non-profit world. Within my job at the American Red Cross, encouragement to staff to practice a healthy work/life balance has become pretty much a “mandate” and I follow it. Disasters happen 24/7 and when it is time to work, I work hard. However, I take the time I earn and leave work behind to recharge and focus on me for a little while.

Time Management: None of these things will work if we don’t practice good time management. Most people require structure and with that, comes responsibility to us and then others. Be accountable to yourself and then you can be accountable to others. All of these takes discipline too. Find someone that you can be accountable with. Prioritize the things that you need to do but start with YOU!

Choose to live your best life and the best way you can do that is to protect your MENTAL HEALTH! No matter what! If you are going through a tough situation and you think there’s no way out, please know that there are multiple resources in this community. Visit your doctor, your pastor, your family and friends but mostly, know there is a God who loves you and can offer you the best healing possible. All you must do is ask for help. Reach out to me and I will do my best to help you. God bless all of you.