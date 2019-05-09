//WOM on a Mission

Share with friends











QUITMAN, Ga. – Beverly and Marie Coody from Quitman Philadelphia Baptist Church WOM (Women on Mission) visit The Haven to deliver goodies for all the ladies that live there in honor of Mother’s Day.

“What a great time we had,” said these beautiful ladies.

Women On Mission (WOM) groups provide a relational and dynamic way for women to grow in Christ and answer His call to make disciples.

Through Bible study, prayer devotionals, missions projects and outreach, each meeting offers opportunities and resources to be involved with missions in our everyday lives.