//Wiregrass Tech Cosmetology Camp at Valdosta High School

LivingMay 21, 2019

Valdosta, GA — Parents may register students for Wiregrass Tech’s Cosmetology Camp being held at Valdosta High School located at 4590 Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta.  

The camp will run June 11-13 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.  The camp is for upcoming 5th-8th graders. Campers will learn how to perform manicure and pedicures. Lunch will not be provided.   

The camp cost is $45.  To register your child, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for Wiregrass.   For information about Wiregrass, visit www.wiregrass.edu.

