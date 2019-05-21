//Wiregrass Tech Cosmetology Camp at Valdosta High School

Share with friends











Valdosta, GA — Parents may register students for Wiregrass Tech’s Cosmetology Camp being held at Valdosta High School located at 4590 Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta.

The camp will run June 11-13 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The camp is for upcoming 5th-8th graders. Campers will learn how to perform manicure and pedicures. Lunch will not be provided.

The camp cost is $45. To register your child, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for Wiregrass. For information about Wiregrass, visit www.wiregrass.edu.