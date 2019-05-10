//Winnie the Pooh Opens This Weekend

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Theatre Guild of Valdosta presents a Gingerbread Players Production starting Friday, May 10 at the Dosta Playhouse of Winnie the Pooh.

DATES/TIMES: May 10-11, 17-18 at 7:30 p.m., and May 11 and May 18 at 2 p.m.

About the show: Winnie-the-Pooh is Christopher Robin’s fat little “bear of very little brain” who would like to drift peacefully through life, humming tunes and stopping frequently to eat “a little something.” However, he finds himself involved in all sorts of frantic adventures, assisted by friends Eeyore, Piglet, and Rabbit. Pooh’s intentions are always the best, but his passion for honey and condensed milk keeps getting him into trouble.



When friend Piglet gets roped into Kanga’s household and starts bathing him (with soap!), and forcing down spoonfuls of Strengthening Medicine, Pooh wants to fly to the rescue, but he’s had so many snacks he gets stuck in the door. A.A. Milne’s wit and special understanding of young people make this adaption of the classic book one the entire family will not want to miss

Tickets On Sale Now!

Contact the Box Office to Reserve Now

122 N Ashley St – Valdosta, GA 31601 229-24-STAGE