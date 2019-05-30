//Valdosta Main Street Hosts First Annual Super Dad 5K

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street is hosting its first ever Super Dad 5K run/walk on June 15, 2019.

The race will begin at Georgia Beer Company at 8 a.m. Valdosta Main Street teamed up with A Course Line to host the event. The superhero-themed 5k will gives participants the opportunity to run with family & friends through the streets of downtown.

“This race is all about the men in our lives who have made a difference. Being a Dad is a title that is earned, not given! We all have those male influences in our life that have helped us to become who we are. This race is something fun you can do with someone or in honor of someone who has made a difference in your life,” said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street Coordinator.

In true Downtown Valdosta fashion, they always add a twist! Every racer will get a t-shirt and a free beer from Georgia Beer Co (21+) to celebrate crossing the finish line. Winners will be announced in every age category for males and females.

This race doesn’t require you to be an athlete, just someone that wants to get out and move a little. Run it or walk it we don’t care, just join in on the fun!

Registration and Entry Fees:

Pre-registration: $15.00 (deadline May 31st)

June 1st to 9th $20.00

June 10th to race day $25 (t-shirt not guaranteed)

Family Discount $52 (deadline May 31st)

$70 through June 9th. After June 9th regular registration fees apply. Family discount for Parent/s children 18yrs of age or under. A waiver must be signed for all runners.

AWARDS: Trophies to overall male and female winners in the Open and Masters (40+) division Awards to the top 2 finishers (male and female) in the following age groups: 11 and under, 12-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+ – special award to the Youngest and Oldest.

Refreshments: Water will be provided before, during and after the race for everyone. Beer will be available at the finish line for runners 21yrs of age or older. You are REQUIRED to present a valid photo ID to receive a beer after the run.

Pre-registered (by 06/09) participants are assured a Super Dad 5K shirt race day. June 10th to race day registrants will receive a shirt while supplies last.

For More Information, please contact Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577. Pre-registration may be done online, at the Valdosta Main Street office, visiting www.valdostamainstreet.com or by check made out and mailed to (postmarked no later than 06/09/19) to Valdosta Main Street – P.O. Box 1125 – Valdosta, GA 31603