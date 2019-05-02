//Valdosta High School Presented Their 4th Annual Miss VHS Pageant

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On March 9th, Valdosta High School presented its 4th annual Miss VHS pageant and crowned Mary Leigh Moseley as the winner.

With Brooklyne Mangual as second runner up, and Raven Ford as first runner up, the evening’s winners were all senior International Baccalaureate students.



In order to compete, each contestant must be in good academic standing and obtain a club sponsorship. Additionally, contestants are required to learn dance moves to the opening number and organize their corresponding outfits and talents.

The morning of the performance, each contestant sits for a five minute interview with the three judges for the interview score, which will be included in their overall score. The eight contestants included Amelia Barnett, Anaya Coleman, Anna Consolini, Raven Ford, Raquel Goddard, Brooklyne Mangual, Felicity Morrison and Mary Leigh Moseley.

In preparation for the pageant, the contestants not only rehearsed on multiple occasions, but also participated in several community service projects. The contestants visited W.G. Nunn Elementary to read to the students, and on Valentine’s Day, they traveled to Pruitthealth Lake Haven nursing home to spend time with the patients and pass out lollipops.

Moseley swept the competition by not only winning first place, but also winning in five categories. Those categories were best evening gown, best talent, best spirit wear, best interview, and best first impression. With her showstopping voice applied to her rendition of Carrie Underwood’s church hymn “How Great Thou Art,” it’s no surprise that Mary Leigh blew the audience away and won the crown.

Upon winning first place, Moseley won a $2,000 scholarship, which she intends to use when attending Kennesaw State University, as well as a basket full of gifts and a trophy. When asked about her win, Mary Leigh stated, “It was so surprising because every girl did so amazing, but I am truly honored and blessed. I really do feel like a queen, but not because of a crown- because of those who have surrounded me in love throughout this process.”

The other category winners were Raven Ford for Miss Congeniality, Anaya Coleman for people’s choice, Raquel Goddard for top sponsorships, and Anna Consolini for highest grade point average.

All three of the judges are native Georgians with experience in judging or participating in pageants. The three judges include Martez Gerard Favis, Tynisha Harris and Madison Lucas.