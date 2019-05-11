//Thirty, I Don’t Know About Flirty

Share with friends











By Allison Crews

Hey readers! My birthday came and left and now I’m finally 30.

I’ve missed you guys, have you missed me?

We have been on the go since last Saturday, so this Monday I am putting the TV on for Grafton, doing minimal cooking and cleaning, and hopefully getting a nap after lunch. Sitting here with Bubble Guppies on, a baby asleep in my lap, and a dog drooling over the last slice of orange on the plate next to me I’ve realized how much I’ve accomplished in 30 years. If I could tell myself 10 things 10 years ago it’d be these:

Give Rhinehart attention, you’ll have kids in 7 years and he will take the backseat. You’ll constantly yell at him in frustration and regret it every night when the kids are asleep, the house is quiet and he looks at you with those big brown puppy eyes. They’re not just friends, they’re lifetime friends so make a bigger effort. I know you’ve listened to her cry over the same guy for 5 days straight and you’re losing your mind but she’s going to ask you to stand by her the day she marries that guy. Or the day she finds her actual soulmate. Be there. Don’t live in that tiny sketchy apartment, are you insane? You’ve convinced yourself it doesn’t smell like mold. Also, you’ll always question if a homeless man is living above you. Call corporate on that boss. He tells you too much about his personal life and for goodness sake don’t let him see you cry. Skip your boyfriend’s graduation and walk at your own! Call your mother. Don’t call yourself fat honey, just you wait, babies will take a toll on that body. You get the guy!! Save the tears for your wedding day, because in seven years you get the white dress, the wedding, and the one, and guess what baby, you are more than enough! Houses one through five are not the one, stop obsessing, you’ll eventually find your dream starter home. It’s a cute three bedroom ranch in an older neighborhood. Enjoy pregnancy, enjoy the crying baby on your hip, enjoy the laughing baby in your lap, and NEVER turn down a snuggle.

Thirty isn’t just a number anymore, it’s my greatest accomplishment. I’ve built my ideal life in 30 years. Go you, 20-year-old version of myself, you did good girl, you did good.