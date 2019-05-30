//Spring & Summer Fashion

Share with friends











Check out these 2019 spring and summer styles from local retailers.

LUXUS ACTIVE WEAR

Not that most of us need any encouragement to pull out our yoga pants, but this is a trend that’s starting to branch out with fun details. Even for gym days, if you want something trendy to wear the rest of the day you can grab styled tops, shorts and pants that look cute on and off the treadmill all at Luxus Active Wear in Valdosta, Georgia!

Model: Elizabeth Evans

Models: Kenna Mackie and Meredith Proctor

SOUTHERN SENSATION

Florals have been going strong for a while now and it doesn’t appear to be a trend that will be fading any time soon! A newer floral you might see this season is smaller, embroidered florals. Floral patterns mix really well, but also are fun on their own. Rompers are also still on-trend. Perfect for dressing up or casual. All of the looks can be found at Southern Sensation in Valdosta, Georgia!

Models: Bailee Taylor, Ariana Williams, and Lyndy Missick

BELK CHILDREN’S STORE

We are so excited that spring is in the air and summer is around the corner, because it’s the perfect time to bring back lighter color palettes and all the fun prints that don’t really work in the winter. The change in weather and plans to go out more usually means it’s time for a wardrobe overhaul. The trends for girls this season are bright and fun floral prints, rompers and mix and match essentials to really stretch their wardrobe. Fashions shown can be found at Belk Children’s Store in Valdosta, Georgia.

Models: Arabella Johnson, Libby Wooten, and Madison Parks

BELK CHILDREN’S STORE

The boys of Summer are dressed and ready to go with styles from Belk Children’s Store in Valdosta, GA. Brands are going colorful. Pastels are on trend. You will find pink in the boys section. A lot, actually! Timeless but modern will never go out of style for boys in the South.