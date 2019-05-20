//Quitman Presbyterian Home Celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

QUITMAN – Presbyterian Home and Retirement Community located in Quitman, Ga first opened in 1949, serving the needs of three residents.

Seventy years later, Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, a nonprofit organization, has grown considerably with four campuses and serving the needs of over 1,000 residents.

The Quitman campus recently celebrated National Skilled Nursing Care Week, a week-long event to celebrate not only those living in long-term care facilities, but to also honor those who have invested their lives into taking care of seniors.

“We celebrate National Skilled Nursing Care Week because we want to not only recognize and show our appreciation to the staff for all the hard work they do on a daily basis, but because we also want to celebrate our residents,” stated Shelly Kirkendoll, Executive Director of Presbyterian Home and Retirement Community.

To celebrate National Skilled Nursing Care Week, the Quitman campus kicked off the festivities with their annual Mother’s Day party on Friday, May 10. Over 100 members of residents’ families came out to spend the day with their mothers and grandmothers, enjoying a performance by Guest Singer Ken Tripp.

The morning of Monday, May 13, residents and staff were treated to donuts, and a performance by the Singing Samaritan Charles Lucas. Later that afternoon, staff and residents competed in a Cake Walk.

On Tuesday, residents and staff played bingo while enjoying some delicious treats. That afternoon, local singing ventriloquist Cole Tucker came out to perform.

“I really enjoyed seeing Cole Tucker, he’s so talented for being as young as he is!” said Barbara Strickland, a resident of Presbyterian Home.

Wednesday was filled with activities. That morning, residents and staff went head-to-head in a Cookie Stacking Contest, followed by a picnic. That afternoon, a special blast from the past, “Elvis” (a.k.a. Lee Stallings) entered the building.

Flora Eubanks, a resident of the Quitman campus was ecstatic about the performance. “My favorite event this week was seeing Elvis sing. I love his music,” stated Ms. Eubanks.

On Thursday, there was a Resident/Staff/Community Fashion Show. Residents and staff showed off their most fashionable apparel. Several girls from Thomas County Central High School’s Softball Team also came to show off their Prom and Homecoming dresses as well.

“If I had to pick a favorite event, I’d pick the fashion show. Especially seeing all the little ones dressed up,” said Alice Coleman, a resident of Presbyterian Home.

Resident Betty Waters’ favorite part of the week was also the fashion show, stating “my most favorite part was seeing my nurse Ms. T in that beautiful red dress.”

The week-long celebration wrapped up with a staff cookout on Friday.

Events such as National Skilled Nursing Care Week are important because they serve to disprove many of the negative stigmas surrounding nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

“People think our residents come here to basically sit and do nothing, and that’s just not true. We do everything possible to make sure that each resident’s stay here is a pleasant one,” stated Dena Arnold, Director of Activities at the Quitman campus. There are always many different activities going on for the residents to partake in year-round.

When asked about negative stereotypes in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, Shelly Kirkendoll responded, “Some people believe that all nursing homes are the same. My suggestion to families that are searching for a place for a loved one is to visit multiple locations. They are not all created equally. I always say if it looks good, feels good, and smells good then it probably is good. You have to trust your own instinct.”