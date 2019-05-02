//PAGE State STAR Student Named

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Joyce Liu continues to excel as she was named the PAGE State STAR Student for Georgia on April 29, 2019.

The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) award is given to the graduating senior at each Georgia high school who has achieved the highest score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (administered for college admission), while meeting other program requirements, including being among the Top 10% of the graduating class. The award is sponsored at the state level by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation and sponsored locally by the Kiwanis Club of Valdosta.

Joyce scored a perfect 1600 on the SAT and was recognized as Lowndes High School’s STAR Student earlier this year and was named 2019 PAGE Region 10 STAR Student at a banquet held in March. As top student in the region, she attended the 2019 State PAGE STAR Competition in Atlanta, where she competed to be named the STAR student for the entire state of Georgia. The competition included an interview and a luncheon with judges. A banquet was held later that evening at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta and Joyce was announced as winner and awarded $5,000. She was accompanied at the banquet by her mother, Li-Mei Chen, Lowndes County Superintendent, Wes Taylor, Lowndes High School Principal, Leanne McCall, and 2019 STAR Teacher, Becky Martin.

Becky Martin was also honored as the State STAR Teacher at the banquet. Mrs. Martin has been in education for 25 years. She is currently an AP Calculus teacher and an Instructional Lead Teacher for Lowndes High School. This is her second time being chosen as STAR Teacher. She loves teaching math and working with such outstanding students.

While in Atlanta, Joyce revisited Emory University and committed to attend in the fall. She will major in Biology. Her long term goals include a medical degree, specifically in neurosurgery or neuroscience. She wants to become a neurosurgeon and open her own clinic in the future.