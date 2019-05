Share with friends











COOK CO, Ga. – On Friday, May 17, from 8:30 p.m. till 10 p.m. Reed Bingham State Park in will be offering a “Night Hike”.

Join a ranger on Reed Bingham’s Coastal Plains Trails under the stars to see the forest come alive at night. Be sure to bring comfortable shoes, bug spray, and a flashlight/headlamp. ($3 plus $5 parking)

To visit or call the park office to sign-up: 229-896-3551.