//Moe’s Southwest Grill Supports Positive Student Behavior at W.G. Nunn Elementary

LivingMay 2, 2019

VALDOSTA – Students representing each 5th grade class attended a reception sponsored by Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Moe’s supplied chips and tacos for students exhibiting positive behavior during their “Let’s Taco About Good Behavior” monthly incentive.

